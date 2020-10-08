Travis Scott continues to mask in his greatness. Fresh off of his historic collaboration with McDonald’s, Cactus Jack followed up with his latest single, “Franchise.” The Young Thugger assisted track debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Both artists performed their latest hit at Rihanna’s Savage Fenty Fashion show. Although projections stated that “Franchise,” would drop out of the Hot 100 top 40, Scott came through with the remix, adding Future to the mix.

On Thursday, the Houston native took to Twitter for a special and generous announcement. Scott offered to pay a semester’s tuition for five students.

“AND I KNOW SCHOOL JUST STARTED AND I WANNA TAKE CARE OF 5 KIDS TUITION FOR THERE FIRST SEMESTER OF SCHOOL !!! WHY NOT!!!!!”

He later clarified that they must attend an HBCU.

THAT ATTENDS AN HBCU https://t.co/5eQ6YXQMc5 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

5 KIDS THAT ATTEND A HBCU

Send me ur schools ya heard !!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

La Flame also added that his parents are HBCUu graduates as well, so it is only right to give back and invest in the education of Black students. The “Highest In The Room” publicly responded to two first-year students from Morehouse College and Howard University.

Say lesss Taylorrrr !!!!!!! https://t.co/t2Hrvqz5Cw — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020