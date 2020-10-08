Trey Songz is gearing up for the release of his 8th full-length studio album, Back Home. It has been over three years since the release of his previous album, Tremaine. Back in 2018, he dropped two separate 10-song EPs entitled, 11 and 28. The projects featured the likes of Chris Brown, Jeremih, Jacquees, 2 Chainz, and more.

Earlier this year, Trey Songz dropped two singles from the album entitled. “Two Ways” and “Back Home.” The latter features ATL songstress, Summer Walker. He recently revealed the full-length track-list that features Walker, Swae Lee, Ty Dolla $ign, and Davido.

Back Home presents 22 new songs from the Grammy-nominated crooner. The outro is perceived to be a dedication to his one year-old son, Noah, entitled, “Noah Love.” Back Home is set to drop on Friday.

The Virginia native recently took to his social media earlier this week to announce his positive COVID-19 tests. Our thoughts and prayers are with Trey Songz on his road to recovery.

“Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands.”