It’s been almost a week since news broke that Donald Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted into a hospital and spent four days there before returning to the White House, mask off, and everything.

In a video posted to his Twitter yesterday, Trump boasted about how good he felt after his unusually short stint in the hospital. He admits that he was not feeling good before going to the hospital, but after undertaking some therapeutic procedures, he feels a lot better.

However, while the virus continues to spread across the country, and the death toll continues to rise, Trump called his own experience with the virus a “blessing from God.”

Advertisement











“I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this drug. I said ‘Let me take it’ — it was my suggestion, I said ‘Let me take it.’ And it was incredible the way it worked. Incredible,” Trump said in the video.

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

He then vowed that the drug he took, Regeneron, would be free to all who tested positive for the disease. “I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president because I feel great, I feel, like, perfect… But it really did a fantastic job. I want to get for you what I got. And I’m going to make it free, you’re not going to pay for it.”

He did not stop there, however. He then vowed that China would pay a “big price” for what he thinks they did to the country. “It wasn’t your fault that this happened. It was China’s fault, and China is going to pay a big price [for] what they’ve done to this country. This was China’s fault. And just remember that.”