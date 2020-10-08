VP candidate Kamala Harris has not been secretive about her Tupac Shakur fandom, but now the Trump campaign has chimed in on her obsession, claiming they their administration saved a seat for the famed, late Hip Hop icon at last night’s Vice Presidential debate between her and VP Mike Pence.

During a conference call on the day of the debate, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller joked, “I can confirm that we have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, who as we know is Senator Harris’ favorite rapper alive.” He continued, “I don’t know if he shows up. I’m personally more of a Biggie fan if he’s still alive, but we will have a ticket waiting for Mr. Shakur.”

Harris has been the butt end of ‘Pac jokes since last year, when she claimed she used to listen to Tupac in college, however, because of her age, that was chronologically impossible. Just last week, the Democratic VP nominee called Shakur “the best rapper alive” during an interview with Angela Rye.

