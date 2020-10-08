Whoopi Goldberg made a virtual appearance on James Corden’s The Late Late Show and confirmed that the third installment of the Sister Act series is in the works.

“For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People may want to see it,” Whoopi revealed. “So we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”

The View host told James, “It’s fun and it feels good. And you know, nobody’s mad. It’s just, listen—bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What’s better than that?”

Advertisement











James also questioned Whoopi Goldberg about her lightly seasoned pasta with garlic cloves cuisine she had during quarantine. The EGOT explained that she was just trying to save some dollars since her chefs couldn’t come to her house during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“It was just during COVID time. Now that people can come back to the house, the people who cook are cooking. I thought maybe I could save myself a few dollars,” the comedian explained. “Maybe I could make something, [but] I have no interest. I don’t care about it. I don’t know where stuff is in the kitchen. I thought I would try, but please. Why do I care? I don’t care!”