Afropunk festival is back and virtual this year due to COVID-19. The show will run from October 23 through the 25. There will be performances by Ari Lennox, Masego, Kirby, Smino, Tobe Nwigwe, and more. In the virtual event, it will be several destinations that viewers can visit like hair, activism row, market, and more. There are also keynote speakers during the three-day festival.

