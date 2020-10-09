The Butcher Coming!

There is no disputing that Benny The Butcher has arrived. Over the last three years, Benny’s run has been nothing short of historic. Starting with Tana Talk 3 in 2018, the cult-favorite, The Plugs I Met, signing a management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc-Nation and Griselda’s Shady debut album WWCD in 2019. All of this culminated with Benny fulfilling a decade long dream when he signed his own label imprint deal for his Black Soprano Family (BSF) and released their debut project, Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Soprano, earlier this year. Along the way, he performed a celebrated NPR Tiny Desk Concert, recorded with Drake, and if there was a major project, Benny more than likely contributed a standout verse to it.

With anticipation now at a fever pitch, Benny The Butcher puts a bow on his and Griselda’s genre-shifting year by announcing his new project Burden Of Proof; an album that aligns the best rapper alive, with the hottest producer (Hit-Boy) of 2020.

Mastered by Guru, Burden of Proof is The Butcher’s official level up. And with the world seemingly crumbling around us, Benny proves that he thrives under chaotic conditions.

“If you understand the meaning (Burden Of Proof), it’s one trying to prove their assertion; and that’s what I’m doing with this album” Benny asserted. “This is the validation of what I have been saying all this time about Griselda, BSF, Benny The Butcher, coming to fruition. The Burden Of Proof always lies with me.”

In addition to announcing his new album, Benny released the first clip from Burden Of Proof, with “Timeless,” which features Lil Wayne & Big Sean. “Timeless” is now available at all DSP’s.

“It was dope working with Wayne and Big Sean. I have so much respect for their talents. I have respect for everything they are doing,” Benny commented. “Wayne is one of the goats. It’s a good thing to be on a track with those guys trading bars.”

Benny The Butcher’s Burden Of Proof will be released on 10-16-20 and features appearances from Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Queen Najia, and Dom Kennedy. Burden Of Proof is executive-produced by Benny The Butcher, Hit-Boy and Westside Gunn.