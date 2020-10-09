Busta Rhymes announced that he’s releasing an album at the end of the month titled, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.

The Hip Hop legend previewed an unreleased song with the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on social media.

There’s no telling if the collaboration will be featured on the upcoming project, but it would be dope to hear some new ODB in 2020.

Busta Rhymes’ upcoming musical effort is a follow-up to 1998’s, E.L.E.: The Final World Front.

The “Touch It” rapper has been relentlessly teasing the project. In August, Busta tapped Chris Rock for a video teaser.

On Wednesday he unveiled the spooky cover art.

Are you ready for some new Busta?