Fresh off the heels of her latest musical effort, Clones, Lightskin Keisha is already working on a follow-up project slated to be released in 2020, she exclusively told The Source.

The 10-track project showcases the creative side of Beisha that proves that she is one of the female rappers to watch.

Boasted by the lead single, “B.R.A.T” featuring Blac Youngsta, the raptress garnered a total of 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

In the virtual interview, she explained that the collaboration was “manifested” and her fans suggested that they joined forces because they’re both outgoing.

The Georgia native is ready to expand her empire and get her hands in multiple ventures that she was tight-lipped about.

Keisha is best known for appearing on the popular reality series, Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, but she’s unsure if she’s returning for the next season. “I don’t know about that,” she responded when asked if her fans can expect to see her on the show whenever the COVID-19 production lockdown lifts. “It’s a lot of people saying they was gonna watch because I was on the show. I got a lot and love and support off the show but I just don’ know in real life, behind all of that, I be really on some shit. In real life I don’t have drama. My problems are different … We be really moving out here.”

She’s definitely not lying about making moves. You might have seen her on Power Book II: Ghost portraying BruShandria Carmichael and she alluded that she’s not done flexing her acting chops.

Lightskin Keisha’s work ethic is admirable and she’s just getting started.