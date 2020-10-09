Foot Locker Empowers the Next Generation of Women in Streetwear with ‘Behind Her Label’ Launch

Foot Locker has launched a new national platform to empower the next generation of female designers through product development and inspirational storytelling called Behind Her Label.

In the inaugural year, three rising streetwear designers were tapped to create an exclusive capsule collection that highlights their love for basketball and streetwear. All the sales go directly to the designers:

Shana Sadegghi-Ray: Brooklyn-based, multidisciplinary artist who draws inspiration from fandom culture, dollar stores, and her love of basketball.

Amanda Litzinger: Brooklyn-based streetwear designer who strives to emphasize the importance of low-impact production and sustainability in fashion.

Olivia Anthony: New York City-based designer who creates art through her collections and empowers women and dreamers to make a statement by just “LIVIN.”

“Foot Locker created ‘Behind Her Label’ in an effort to close the gender gap between male and female designers in streetwear by providing an elevated platform and the global reach of Foot Locker to grow their emerging brands,” said Alexis Stoll-Scigliano, Director of Marketing, Foot Locker Women. “We are excited to shine light on three extremely talent designers to launch this program, creating exclusive products that will ultimately drive sales for each designer to grow and reinvest into her respective brand.”

The Behind Her Label collections will be available for purchase in mid-November directly through each designer’s websites. Please visit www.footlocker.com/behindherlabel for more information.