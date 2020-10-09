Hit-Boy Says The Beat For Benny The Butcher’s New Single Was Originally For Jay-Z and Kanye

Hit-Boy Says The Beat For Benny The Butcher’s New Single Was Originally For Jay-Z and Kanye

Producer of the year might go to Hit-Boy. He has definitely been on a roll in 2020, producing an entire Nas project and multiple tracks on Big Sean’s Detroit 2. Hit-Boy gave some insight into Benny the Butcher’s new single, “TIMELESS,” which he produced and said that the beat was originally for Jay-Z and Kanye, but they both passed on it.

“The beat for This new @getbenny single ft @liltunechi and @bigsean dropping tomorrow was made in 2011 at the Mercer hotel for jay z and Kanye west #watchthethrone it wasn’t picked,” he wrote to Instagram on Wednesday. “I was actually hot I made a beat this good and they picked something like n*ggas in Paris which was one of my more simple beats. That was a blessing in disguise.”

The beat sat for almost a decade before Benny the Butcher decided to use it. He felt as if this beat better showcased his producer abilities rather than a “Niggas In Paris” type beat that was simple. He used this post to inspire other producers to “never give up on any of your ideas” as he wrote in his Instagram caption.

Advertisement









