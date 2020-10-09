Jeannie Mai is engaged to be married to Jeezy and she revealed that she doesn’t mind submitting to her man.

“So, I’m gonna say right here, that I, Jeannie Mai, going into my marriage — I want to submit to my man. Let me explain,“ The Real host said to her fellow co-hosts, explaining that she’s not lowering her value in the relationship but following his lead.

“When I hear this definition … submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you’re submitting to. It usually can be like, you know, referenced as somebody who works lower than you and that’s not what I’m referring to here.”

Jeannie Mai reflected on her childhood and her mother leading the household. “I grew up in a household – my mom … she has a very strong force, and she took over a lot of decisions in the household, to the point that my dad, unless it was always going to be a fight, he was like, ‘You know what? Go ahead. Whatever you want to decide. Go ahead, and I’m just gonna do me.’ And that caused a wedge. And I can have that tendency.”

The talk show host continued, “I’m a very dominant woman. I own my business, I lead my teams, I played my own manager, my own publicist, my own lawyer when I didn’t have money to have those people,” she explained. “So, I make the decisions in my life. When I come home, I like the idea that my man leads us. That doesn’t mean that in this case Jay makes all the decisions for us. That doesn’t mean that when he says, ‘How are we spending our money?’ or ‘Where are we moving?’ that I just say, ‘Yes sir,’ or ‘Yes, your honor.’ Like, it’s not that. It’s a, ‘You know what? I think that we would do best here, I want to do this,’ and he takes the decision, he formulates it with our overall vision, and he leads us and I like to submit to that.”