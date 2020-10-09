Life gave Jordyn Woods lemons and she’s making lemonade. Page Six reports the model is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing for an exclusive collection.

“We’re shooting the collection with Jordyn today,” Chris Woodward of PLT reportedly told the outlet.

“We have an official press release forthcoming but we are delighted Jordyn has shared [pictures] from [a] shoot on her Instagram Stories.”

Jordyn Woods was once at the center of a cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Kylie Jenner subsequently stopped being friends with her and she was the victim of cyberbullying.

Woods is now in a new relationship with Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns and she’s involved in various other ventures including Only Fans.

Many sex workers spoke out about celebrities joining OF after Bella Thorne joined the platform. But Jordyn assures that she’s just using it to be her “authentic” self.

“[I’m] not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built,” she told Complex of her new venture. “I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves.”