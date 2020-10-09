In one of the saddest cases of police brutality in 2020, the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has now filed a motion that will keep the grand jury proceedings and all testimonies classified in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville Metro Police on March 13.

“Allowing this disclosure would irreversibly alter Kentucky’s legal system by making it difficult for prosecutors and the public to have confidence in the secrecy of the grand jury process going forward,” Cameron said Wednesday.

A judge gave the Attorney General until Wednesday to respond to a request from an anonymous juror who requested the release of recordings, transcripts, and reports of the grand jury relating to the case.

Advertisement











Cameron said grand juries operate in secret to protect the people involved. “Allowing this disclosure would irreversibly alter Kentucky’s legal system by making it difficult for prosecutors and the public to have confidence in the secrecy of the grand jury process going forward,” he said.

The only indictment handed down in the Breonna Taylor case was the first-degree wanton endangerment filed against Brett Hankerson or allegedly shooting through Taylor’s home into her white neighbor’s apartment. The attorney general said that two officers who actually shot Taylor, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove was justified in using lethal force because Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them first, which allegedly resulted in Mattingly getting shot.