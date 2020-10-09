Kyle Kuzma is looking to secure his first NBA championship tonight. Off the court, Kuz has partnered with PUMA to launch a limited-edition VOTE T-shirt to promote the importance of participating in the 2020 election.

The shirt is designed by Kuzma himself to inspire voter awareness and encourage Americans to create change through voting. The black graphic tee displays unity across the United States through the raised arms of all people.

Kuzma and PUMA will partner with the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) to amplify Kuzma’s message of where and how to vote for the upcoming election. PUMA will donate $25,000 in support of ACLU’s campaign to protect and expand the freedom to vote.

The launch will follow PUMA’s partnership with SNIPES to launch the “Use Your Voice” campaign that promotes voting through in-store kiosks.

The Kuzma x PUMA VOTE T-shirt retails for $40 and will be available starting Tuesday, October 13 on PUMA.com.