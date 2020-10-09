Master P is the recipient of the I Am Hip Hop award at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

The New Orleans is the epitome of the Black American dream. Not only is a rapper and founder of the iconic No Limit Records, he made his mark in Hollywood, and also played pro basketball.

“In addition to music, television and film, Master P’s mogul touch has transcended into the worlds of fashion, sports, management and more that has left him consistently ranked as one of the wealthiest figures on the American Hip Hop scene,” said BET.

Last year’s honoree was Lil Kim, which marked her first ever BET award.

The night will be packed with rap ciphers, tributes, and performances by Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean will host the fourteenth annual show ceremony.

We previously reported that DaBaby and Roddy Ricch lead the pack with 11 nods each, and Megan Thee Stallion and Drake trails right behind them with eight nominations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the programming is forced to take a virtual format, but the BET Awards was one of the best virtual, live shows throughout the whole quarantine.

The awards show will air on October 27, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET.