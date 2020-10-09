Bronx native Nya Lee takes a step back to her 2019 So Special album for the video to her sultry single “Pony.”

The former Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member is showcasing that she is a rising star and has the talent to hang with any femcee on the mic, evident in her 3-minute Bars on I-95 Freestyle.

“I’m a Sautarrius so I’ve always been waiting for the moment to shoot a visual with horses,” Lee said of the video. “I recorded ‘Pony’ just being open with my sexuality and knew that this song would be the one to shoot my dream video with horses.

“Me and stylist Khalil came up with the creative concepts and even channeled Eve by placing paw prints on my chest in one of the looks..and you guys now have my baby, Pony, the visual.”

You can see the full video below.