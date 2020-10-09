Roc Nation’s Paper Planes apparel brand has announced a new collaboration with leading sports retailer, Lids.

The new Planes Crown Fitted is a new take on the iconic New Era 59Fifty fitted cap, bringing in six different colorways and the “Paper Plane” logo and pin. The “Paper Plane” logo is based on the brand’s “Greatness is a Process” statement, symbolizing that the world is still accessible despite its size.

“The Planes and Lids collaboration allows us to bring our brand of inspiration to the home of the fitted hat, Lids which has been a cultural staple to us and our community for generations,” said Emory Jones, Co-founder of Planes. “The Planes fitted hat is more than a ball cap, it’s a Crown. It’s a symbol of what it means to have the audacity to dream and imagine, and a reminder that #GreatnessIsAProcess. For the last 25 years, Lids has built a legacy on understanding the cultural relevance of the fitted hat, and we couldn’t think of a more seamless pairing for our signature Crowns.”

“We’re honored to bring Planes to our customers as we continue to grow our selection of 59FIFTY fitted caps,” said Lawrence Berger, Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings. “The ‘Paper Plane’ teaches you to imagine and the fitted hat carries a narrative of its own, especially to those who are familiar with the intersection of hip hop and streetwear. This collaboration is about bringing aspirational hip hop lifestyle and culture to the masses, and this partnership is where those two stories meet in the middle.”

Lids is the first national apparel retailer to sell Planes headwear and is the largest retail seller of hats with over 28 million sold per year. With more than 1,200 locations in North America, Lids has become the premier destination of New Era 59FIFTY fitted caps – the preferred fit of celebrities, cap collectors, athletes, artists and tastemakers across the globe.

The new Crown Fitted caps will are available at select Lids stores nationwide now for $60.