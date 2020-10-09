Paul Wall joined forces with Red Bull Music Studios for the release of his Subculture album.

The 11-track project is accompanied with a 14-minute vlog that shows the intimate, BTS process of the collection.

“A lot of the times in my recording sessions, I’m either solo or people are just there for the vibe,” says Paul in the video below. “There usually aren’t a lot of professionals around to bounce ideas off of, so it’s been a great experience creating with y’all.”

Advertisement











In an interview with Two Bees TV, the Houston rapper explained the energy on the frontlines of the Black Lives Matter protests that he attended. “It was a combination of a lot of energy. But I think the main energy is fed up. People are fed up with being lied to. Fed up with being mistreated and put aside.”

George Floyd was one of the focal points of the demonstration, and he also was affiliated to DJ Screw’s iconic, Screwed Up Click. Paul recalls having “the privilege and the blessing to meet him on a few different occasions. Always a good dude, big dude. You know, him being from the screwed up clique… anybody period who came out of the screwed up clique, we hold them to a higher level of love and admiration.”

Paul continued, “with him passing it was something we all took hard. Him being from Houston for 1, but him coming out of that screwed up clique … It just makes him as an individual all more relatable to all of us in Houston. Although I got to see him a few times, meet him a few times, and got to take pictures with him a few times, it was something we all felt when he passed on so tragically.”

Although Paul Wall is privileged because of the color of his skin, he still experienced police brutality, and has to prepare his biracial children to live in a world that doesn’t love them.

“With my kids, I try to be open and honest about it. Especially Being that my son is 14 and he’s my size. so if out and about he’s not looking like a kid, he’s looking a grown man. And he been looking like that. And I have to think about that when I think about Tamir Rice and these other young men that were killed.”