Asparagus

This thin stalk of a vegetable has so many health benefits, it might be okay to indulge a little bit. Known to have approximately 3.08 grams of protein, it is also beneficial due to vitamin A, and K which collectively helps prevent osteoporosis, anti-aging, and aids with anti-inflammatory issues. Asparagus has a lot of antioxidants and known to reduce water retention.

Cauliflower

Advertisement











This vegetable makes a great mock mash potato and buffalo wings. A cup will also give you 2.28 grams of protein and many beneficial nutrients. Cauliflower has vitamin C, a plethora of B’s, and Omega 3 fatty acids, just to name a few. With all of the vitamins and minerals, this food will protect your body against free radical damage and proves as a strong cancer-fighting agent.

Quinoa

This food falls into the grain category and it is a great source of protein. If you eat a ¼ of cup you will digest approximately 6 grams of protein. This grain also has magnesium, iron, potassium, zinc, vitamin E, and copper. All of the vitamins and minerals that are housed in quinoa will help regulate blood pressure, protect your body from free radicals, and help with weight loss.