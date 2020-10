Reason has released his second project on Top Dawg Entertainment, New Beginnings, today. The new release brings in ScHoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, Vince Staples, Rapsody, and J.I.D for features.

“i had to get rid of every fear, anxiety, doubt and negative mindset to make this project,” Reason wrote on Instagram. “Through it all I’m just proud and thankful for the opportunity to share this part of myself with y’all.”

You can hear the new album below.

Advertisement