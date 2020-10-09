Bryson Tiller appeared on the latest episode of Travis Scott’s .WAV RADIO on Apple Music with Chase B.

Chase asked La Flame and Pen Griffey what it’s like being a girl dad in 2020, in a time where many are urging for the protection of Black women.

“I feel like it’s way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women. You know what I mean? And making sure they had the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea,” the Houston rapper said during their conversation. “Jump out on any type of creativity because now more than ever, it’s like they have the vision. You know what I’m saying? Whether it’s for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision.”

Bryson and Travis previously collaborated on the Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight cut, “first take” and they have some more heat in the vault.

Chase previewed Bryson Tiller’s unreleased song featuring Travis Scott, “Blunt Talk.”