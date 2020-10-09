In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Unlocked, one-third of the legendary R&B trio TLC, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, tells how the music industry completely shunned her and Chilli following the untimely death of TLC frontwoman Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in 2002.

“Honestly, when Lisa died, the whole industry turned on us. Ev-er-y-body,” T-Boz stated three minutes into the interview. “They was like, ‘It’s over for them. They’re never going to do it again.'”

T-Boz then goes on to name several people within the industry that she feels contributed to the blackballing of the group. She name-dropped ATL-based music bigwig L.A. Reid when she mentioned: “all the big execs who we put on the map, made them all kind of millions.”

