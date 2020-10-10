It is no question that stress is at an all-time high. There are many practices that you can put in place to calm down and clear your mind. Breathing, taking a break, talking to a licensed professional, prayer, meditation, and journaling.
Journaling is known to reduce stress, improve memory, help you process your thoughts, and more. There are many ways to start journaling. All you need is a notebook and a pen.
Yes, the blank page might seem intimidating. Have no fear. We have you covered.
Here are some journal prompts to get you started
- What do I need right now to feel safe?
- What do I need right now to feel supported?
- What do I need right now to feel calm?
- What brings me joy?
- What are 3-5 ways I can be nicer to myself?
- What thoughts are stopping me from making the decision that will bring me happiness?
- Do you self-sabotage positive things that happen to you?
- What have you believed about yourself that isn’t true?
- Write down 3-5 compliments that you tell yourself. IF you don’t, it time to start.
- What are three things you will do this week that will move you towards your goal?