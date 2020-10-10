It is no question that stress is at an all-time high. There are many practices that you can put in place to calm down and clear your mind. Breathing, taking a break, talking to a licensed professional, prayer, meditation, and journaling.

Journaling is known to reduce stress, improve memory, help you process your thoughts, and more. There are many ways to start journaling. All you need is a notebook and a pen.

Yes, the blank page might seem intimidating. Have no fear. We have you covered.

Here are some journal prompts to get you started