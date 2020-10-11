Big Sean Said Says The First Advance He Got From Kanye Was Only 15k

Big Sean recently was interviewed by Fat Joe during his podcast. The Detroit 2 rapper revealed how much his first advance from Kanye West was after signing to G.O.O.D. Music.

“[Kanye] just signed me because he heard me rap” Sean said. “I had nothing going so, yeah, my first advance was… bro, I don’t even wanna say the number. It wasn’t a lot at all.”

Sean did not want to reveal how much his first advance from Kanye was. However, Joe was able to pressure Sean enough into revealing the number. “My first advance was $15,000 bro,” said Sean.

Big Sean reveals his first advance from Kanye / G.O.O.D. Music was just $15k pic.twitter.com/GaTp1lIF2n











Sean went more in depth about his “slave deal” with G.O.O.D. Music on Benny the Butcher’s latest track “Timeless.” However, since Ye’s recent attack on the music industry, he now wants to right his wrongs and give Sean and other G.O.O.D. Music signees his 50% share of their music. He has also pledged to give back his 50% ownership of their masters.