Despite filing for divorce last month, Cardi B and Offset are turning up in Sin City. The ex-couple took to Las Vegas this weekend to celebrate Cardi B’s 28th birthday. The Bronx rapper expressed she the divorce to be amicable. It looks like the friendly nature has rekindled the romance for her birthday weekend.

Offset dedicated a billboard to Bardi prior to the birthday festivities. The billboard read, “Happy Birthday Mommy, Love Kulture.”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper took to Twitter to thanks her ex-hubby. “Thank you sir, I love it.”

That was only the beginning to the Offset’s giftgiving. Following a birthday party and celebration, the “WAP” rapper was surprised with a new Rolls Royce with custom interior. The car even came equipped with a baby seat for their daughter, Kulture. The two sealed it with a kiss before Cardi hopped in her new whip. The crowd and camera man busted out the “Take Offset back” chants.

Following the club, the after party took place atop a Vegas hot, where Cardi and her friends danced for hours. Offset had a front row seat to the action. He even received a Jamaican lap dance from Bardi as well.

This comes shortly after he expressed on how much he missed his ex-wife, after asking for help on his hair color. He took to The ShadeRoom comments to respond to a roommate, after they pointed out his stressful look.

“I am I miss MRS. WAP… call her for me but private.”

It looks like that private call went through. After a successful night, she took to IG to thank everyone for the birthday wishes. Happy Birthday to Cardi B.