T-Boz Says Drake, L.A. Reid, Nelly & More Turned Their Back On TLC After Left Eye’s Death

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins accuses the music industry of abandoning TLC following the tragic loss of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez. Back in 2002, Lopez died in a fatal car accident while in Honduras. The news of her death shocked the world, especially after the shocking death of R&B singer Aaliyah 8 months prior.

T-Boz recently sat down with Hollywood Unlocked and the TLC singer had some things to get off of her chest. She says many left the legendary group by the wayside when Left Eye was no longer with us.

“Honestly, when Lisa died, the whole industry turned on us,” said Watkins. Everybody. They were like, ‘It’s over for them. They’re never going to do it again.’ And I kept saying, ‘Nah, bruh, that still doesn’t hinder my talent and my passion to sing and dance.’ It’s in my soul.”

T-Boz was not shy when she proceeded to name-drop those individuals, beginning with her LaFace label boss, L.A. Reid.

“Everybody, L.A. Reid. I’ll call ’em all out, I don’t care. “We put LaFace (Records) on the map, made them all kind of millions.

She even mentions Nelly, Drake and T.I. declining to open for TLC at the last minute. According to Watkins, Nelly dipped in order to get a haircut. As far as Drake, it seemed like a timing issue. The 6 God invited T-Boz and Chile to perform for OVO Fes back in 2013.

Despite these interactions, T-Boz has no hard feelings and holds no resentment towards anyone.

“But it’s all good because it turned out exactly the way it was supposed to be.”

Peep the full Hollywood Unlocked interview below.