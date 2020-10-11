Donald Trump received an endorsement yesterday from the Taliban.

In a phone interview with CBS News, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid expressed the group’s want for Trump to get re-elected. “We hope he will win the election and wind up U.S. military presence in Afghanistan,” Mujahid stated. He added that when the news broke that Trump had tested for COVID-19, they were “worried for his health.” Now they are glad that he seems to be getting better.

Trump was surely not going to accept the Taliban’s re-election endorsement. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said on Saturday that they “reject” the Taliban’s endorsement. He added that Trump “will always protect American interests by any means necessary.”

This endorsement comes just a few days after Trump announced that he would be pulling U.S. forces out of Afghanistan “by the end of the year.”

I’ve been bringing them home, we’re down to 4,000 trips in Afghanistan and I’ll have them home by the end of the year, they’re coming home as we speak,” Trump told FBN. “Nineteen years is enough, they’re acting as policemen, they’re not acting as troops, we have the greatest troops in the world. I wiped out 100 percent of the ISIS caliphate, I killed [Quds force commander Qasem] Soleimani, I killed [ISIS leader Abu Bakr] al-Baghdadi.”