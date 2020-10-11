Trump’s words and actions since being elected have been attention-grabbing to say the absolute least. But this next antic Trump reportedly wanted to pull really would have been one of his stupidest yet.

According to the New York Times, during his stay at Walter Reed Medical Center, Trump floated around the idea of wearing a Superman symbol t-shirt underneath his button-down shirt. He would originally appear frail and weak, but would then rip open his button-down shirt, revealing the Superman symbol. According to the NYT, the reveal was supposed to be a “symbol of strength.”

Obviously Trump did not got through with this stunt. If he had the news would have talked about it until the election.

On Saturday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley stated Donald Trump no longer presented a COVID-19 transmission risk. It is unsure whether this means Trump has finally tested negative for the virus. The memo, put out by the NYT reads:

“This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the president meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others. Now at day 10 from symptoms onset, fever-free for well over 24 hours, and all symptoms improved, the assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus. In addition, sequential testing throughout his illness has demonstrated decreasing viral loads that correlate with increasing cycle threshold times, as well as decreasing and now undetectable subgeneric mRNA.”