Billboard unveiled the top 200 chart and 21 Savage secured his second No. 1 album.

His collaborative musical effort with Metro Boomin’ pushed 171,000 equivalent album sales including 22,000 traditional album sales. The collection garnered a little over 200 million on-demand streams.

The first installment of the Savage Mode series marked the Atlanta rapper’s breakout with songs like “X” featuring Future and “No Heart.” The second Savage Mode had a 1,000% sale increase in comparison to the first one.

The 15-track project featured Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy, and it was narrated by Morgan Freeman.

In an exclusive cover story for The Source, the dynamic duo explained why they dropped a sequel four years later. “It was always was something we wanted to do but the timing was always important to us. Wasn’t no need to rush when we both had major projects coming out these past few years. After Metro dropped Not All Heroes Wear Capes and I dropped my last project it was just perfect timing to lock-in,” 21 Savage responded.

Metro added, “When we finished the first one we both agreed that we would have to eventually put out a sequel someday. After enough time to breathe and sit back, we felt like now was the time to come with volume two.”