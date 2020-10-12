Blacc Zacc has linked with DaBaby for the new music video “Bang.” The release takes the duo to the football field, making the two Carolina stars a top coaching duo.

Previously, Zacc was showing the rap game that he was a force with his trap banger “Knew Dat,” pairing him alongside Foogiano. The South Carolina product also has two additional bangers that took off in “803 Legend” and “Let’s Get It.”

If you are looking to hear some more from Blacc Zacc be sure to revisit his last project here.

