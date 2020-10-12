Cardi B posted a new photo to her Instagram account this weekend teasing a limited early release of her all-new sneaker with Reebok for her birthday.

The Club C Cardi seen in the photo, was by a dystopian world, the new Club C Cardi sneaker was designed to be unapologetically in your face, whether you like it or not. Taking cues from her recent iconic fashion moments, Cardi was inspired by bold, transparent design, taking the simplicity of the infamous Club C silhouette to the next level.

While the Club C Cardi sold out in just 18 hours , fans can expect more information on Cardi’s upcoming footwear collection (which officially drops on November 13) in the coming weeks.

