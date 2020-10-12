Donald Trump doesn’t care who he offends or upsets. And he has once again made that obvious with his most recent stunt. Not only has Trump lied to our faces over and over again. But he doesn’t care who he puts in harm’s way.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease authority, said Sunday that he was “taken out of context” in a new Trump campaign ad that features his comments “without my permission.”

“In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed nor do I now endorse any political candidates,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC News in a statement.

Fauci added, “The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials.”

The ad, which is titled “Carefully,” was released Saturday, and promotes President Donald Trump’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. It followed his discharge from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he was stricken with the virus. In the ad, Fauci says in a clip that he “can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more.”

Donald Trump’s campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the campaign will continue to run the ad despite Fauci’s objections.

“These are Dr. Fauci’s own words,” he said. “The video is from a nationally broadcast television interview in which Dr. Fauci was praising the work of the Trump Administration. The words spoken are accurate, and directly from Dr. Fauci’s mouth.”

