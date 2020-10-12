Donald Trump had a few words for states with the two largest markets in the country. The 45th president of the United States was recently amongst a number of White House staff members to contract COVID-19. Following two days in the hospital, Trump returned back to the White House, urging Americans to refrain from “letting the virus take over your lives.” The president overlooked the fact that the virus has caused over 200,000 fatalities since March.

Trump took to Twitter earlier today to urge people to vote in true Donald Trump fashion.

“California is going to hell. Vote Trump!” he begins. “New York has gone to hell. Vote Trump! Illinois has no place to go. Sad, isn’t it? Vote Trump!”

While he perceives the demise of these three states, many will disagree. Trump fails to realize that his perception was self-caused. If these are the well-being of these three states, it occurred under the Trump administration.

The 45th POTUS is no stranger to firing off on Twitter. He has constantly used the app to let his thoughts fly. When they fly, those Twitter thumbs can go off in any direction he chooses. In this case, he chose to issue his latest campaign strategy.

Election Day is only 22 days away. We continue to encourage and place a sense of urgency for everyone to vote and vote early if you can.