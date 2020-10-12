You couldn’t really ask Jimmy Butler to do more. Down 2-0, missing some of his line-up and more, the Miami HEAT swingman put on an all-time Finals performance but it was still too much for him to overcome. What was Butler’s parting message? “We’ll be back.”

While LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers popped bottles in celebration, Butler took to the podium to speak to his first season with the Miami HEAT.

“This is what my team needed me to do, the organization asked of me,” Butler said to ESPN. “I told them that I would win them one and I didn’t hold up my end of the bargain, so that means I got to do it next year. I told Coach Pat, I told Coach Spo I’m here to win one. I didn’t do my job, so moving forward, I got to hold up my end of the bargain.”

Butler would also share a similar message to HEAT Nation on Instagram.

Salute to a soldier, Jimmy you fought hard.