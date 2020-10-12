Nigeria’s controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad has been dissolved after mounting pressure from citizens and social media. The police squad has been accused of brutality, harassment, unlawful arrests, and murder.
One of the recent murders sparked the #EndSARS movement on social media. A man by the name of Jimoh Isiaka was killed and several others were injured after Nigerian police fired live ammunition and tear gas into a crowd of protestors protesting the unit. The movement gained worldwide attention, further pressuring Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to disband the SARS.
Although the force has been disbanded, Adamu announced that the officers formerly in the unit will be reassigned to different departments in Nigeria’s police force.
Even though disbanding this police force was a step in the right direction for Nigeria, citizens still believe that there is a long way to go in reforming their police force.