Nigeria’s controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad has been dissolved after mounting pressure from citizens and social media. The police squad has been accused of brutality, harassment, unlawful arrests, and murder.

PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE: The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force @PoliceNG has been dissolved WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.



The Inspector General of Police will communicate further developments in this regard. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 11, 2020

One of the recent murders sparked the #EndSARS movement on social media. A man by the name of Jimoh Isiaka was killed and several others were injured after Nigerian police fired live ammunition and tear gas into a crowd of protestors protesting the unit. The movement gained worldwide attention, further pressuring Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to disband the SARS.

Although the force has been disbanded, Adamu announced that the officers formerly in the unit will be reassigned to different departments in Nigeria’s police force.

All officers and men of the now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are to be redeployed with immediate effect.



A new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS will cause is being worked on and will be announced by @PoliceNG. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 11, 2020











Even though disbanding this police force was a step in the right direction for Nigeria, citizens still believe that there is a long way to go in reforming their police force.