Snoop Dogg Drops ‘Drop It In The Box!’ Ad to Showcase Ballot Drop Boxes and Encourage Early Voting

Uncle Snoop Dogg has linked with the Democratic National Committee for the new ad, “Drop It In The Box!”

The new spot flips Snoop’s classic “Drop It Like It’s Hot” to showcase how voters can drop their ballot in a conveneint drop box thourghout the electon season.

“This is the most important election of our lifetimes and it’s my first time voting. We need every single American to get out there and vote,” said Snoop Dogg. “It’s time for ya’ll to drop those ballots like they’re hot — in your local drop box. Vote early and let ‘em know our voices will be heard!”

Th add also highlights IWillVote.com, a Democrats voter participation website that highlights information that voters may need to make their plan to vote.

The new ad brings acclaimed music video and film director Chris Robinson and his team at Robot Film Company to the helm in tandem with Cashmere marketing agency on production.

The spot will hit voters with outstanding vote-by-mail ballots on digital platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Hulu, and Youtube across key states like Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.