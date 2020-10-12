When JR Smith is turned up, you know things are about to be LIT.
After the Los Angeles secured the franchise’s 17th championship, and Smith’s 2nd Championship, he went shirtless and started the team’s celebration.
Naturally, Twitter had a great time celebrating the Lakers championship along with Smith and his shirtless antics.
If you’re keeping score, Smith was shirtless the last time he won the NBA championship with LeBron James back with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
When Smith is on, he is on and naturally gives the world great content. It’s safe to say, Smith is probably still celebrating with his teammates, as well as still shirtless.