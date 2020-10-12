SOURCE SPORTS: Twitter Goes Nuts When JR Smith Goes Shirtless During Lakers Championship Celebration

When JR Smith is turned up, you know things are about to be LIT.

After the Los Angeles secured the franchise’s 17th championship, and Smith’s 2nd Championship, he went shirtless and started the team’s celebration.

JR went shirtless quickkkk 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ykFUM7T6hW — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) October 12, 2020

Naturally, Twitter had a great time celebrating the Lakers championship along with Smith and his shirtless antics.

Not sure what happened faster. Game 6 being over or JR taking off his shirt to celebrate 😂pic.twitter.com/7rb3NAOWET — Stadium (@Stadium) October 12, 2020

JR Smith was shirtless, touched the trophy first, and he’s already on IG Live after zero finals minutes logged.



legend. — Micah Peters (@micahpeters_) October 12, 2020











If you’re keeping score, Smith was shirtless the last time he won the NBA championship with LeBron James back with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

When Smith is on, he is on and naturally gives the world great content. It’s safe to say, Smith is probably still celebrating with his teammates, as well as still shirtless.