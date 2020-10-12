Tupac Shakur’s Step Brother Reportedly Says it Was ‘Clearly Disrespectful’ for Trump Campaign to Leave VP Debate Ticket for Pac

Trump’s campaign made the tacky decision to leave tickets for Tupac Shakur to attend the Vice Presidential debate in an attempt to troll Kamala Harris. But the late rapper’s step brother, Mopreme Shakur, says the “joke” was “clearly disrespectful” to the Shakur family according to TMZ.

If you don’t get the joke, Harris referred to the All Eyez on Me artist as the “best rapper alive.” She tried to back pedal saying, “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.” But the Trump campaign saw this as an opportunity to make a joke at the expense of Tupac’s legacy, that Mopreme doesn’t find funny.

Shakur added. “We should know Trump’s lack of respect for the Black and brown community.”

Mopreme isn’t holding his breath for an apology for Trump, instead he’d like the POTUS to grant his father, Mutulu, clemency.

Mutulu has served 32 years of his 60-year sentence for RICO conspiracy, armed bank robbery, and bank robbery killings. Mopreme says his father takes full responsibilities for his crimes and showcase good behavior while incarcerated. Yet, he has been denied parole 8 times.