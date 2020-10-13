Mariah Carey got personal in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah, but 90’s girl group, Allure, didn’t appreciate being left out of the story.

In the book, the singer spoke about the boutique record label her ex-husband and then-President of Sony Music, Tommy Mottola, created for her called Crave.

MC mentioned that Crave was a short-lived project that ended when her marriage to Mottola came to an end.

Advertisement











Allure was the first act signed to the label but wasn’t mentioned and took offense to that. They took to Instagram on Sunday to blast Mariah.

“For years we’ve always taken the high road. When it came to our career. Dealt with people having their own opinions about what went down with us and Mariah. Hearing rumors that one of us assaulted her. People saying we were bitter. At the end of the day we have and will always feel strongly about principle,” they wrote with an audio clip of the book and a vintage video of Mariah acknowledging Allure as Crave signees.

“You had a label and we were your first act. We remember people always saying, “You guys were like the wall paper at crave”. Shared moments and trusted you with our lives while also spending time with you and you sharing with us. Never did we ever compromise that. We’ve always stayed Quiet and been nice about everything although we didn’t receive the same back,” they added.

In the since-deleted lengthy post they continued, “One thing that’s sickening is being treated as if we never existed. How does anyone blatantly lie and totally disregard people who were a huge part of your life and your career..between us and 7 Mile… that’s all anyone ever talked about.”

The ladies went on to slam Mariah Carey for not treating them more than a business transaction. “…Ever even cared to even see how we were after everything was said and done. We would have Been ok with you never mentioning the label at all….we were close to you …like sisters…but to actually mention the label and completely disregard us and our accolades and what we brought to the table as your “FIRST ARTISTS” is a slap in the face… the only sweet deal left from crave was a conquest with one of your artist? Wow…talk about priorities! Good to know! Lol UNREAL! We were Crave! Congratulations…You Played yourself!!!!”