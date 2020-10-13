After winning his fourth NBA Championship, LeBron James asked for his respect and that’s exactly what he got from the former commander in chief.

Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate James for “living up to the hype” and working to create lasting change off the court.

Proud of my friend @KingJames for his fourth title, fourth Finals MVP, and for not only living up to the hype after seventeen seasons, but surpassing it as an extraordinary leader both on the court and in the public arena fighting for education, social justice, and our democracy. pic.twitter.com/2IB3ZDI4Nf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 12, 2020

James visited Obama at the White House after his Heat and Cavaliers teams won the championship. The two have reportedly spoken this summer during the bubble season.

Obama is a fan of James, not just for all his hard work on the court, but for everything he stands for off the court. Unlike our current President, Obama has no issues with James being vocal about social issues.

James has served as one of the NBA’s most vocal representatives when it comes to social issues. He has remained at the forefront of the discussion around racial injustice in this country. Not to mention, James has been very active making sure everyone votes in November.

Leaders lead by example on and off the court.