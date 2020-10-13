The NFL and Roc Nation have announced singer/songwriter Blackway’s single “Heavyweight” as the first single in the 2020 NFL Songs of the Season series. The song was premiered during ESPN’s Monday Night Football battle between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers.

The song was written and produced by Blackway this year, with the Inspire Change and Songs of the Season series in mind. You may have previously heard Blackway on “What’s Up Danger” from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

“I like to make music that motivates people. My fans tell me those types of songs make them feel like a superhero,” said Blackway. “I wanted to bring that same energy when I got the opportunity to work on this song for the NFL. I feel like athletes are the closest thing we see to superheroes and being able to give back through my music with Inspire Change makes me feel like one, too.”

“The NFL is excited to launch the second year of Songs of the Season with Blackway,” said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. “We hope the series will help raise awareness for social injustices and provide resources to organizations working to reduce barriers to opportunity in our communities.”

You will also hear the song during the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans clash Tuesday on CBS.

Songs of the Season is a dual effort to highlighting rising artists and established superstars while taking the revenue generated to benefit organizations support by Inspire Change, the NFL’s social justice initiative focused on reducing barriers to opportunity in four priority areas: education, economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.