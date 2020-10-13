The Billboard Music Awards performance roster has grown, adding in Brandy to the list of artists.

Billboard reveals the B7 singer will take the stage sharing offerings from her first album since 2012’s Two Eleven.

The BBMAs will also bring in Saint JHN who will bring a new song titled “Sucks to Be You” in a special performance that is partnered with Xfinity.

The awards will also have Bad Bunny, Alicia Keys, Doja Cat, Khalid, Post Malone, and the reunion of En Vogue.

The Billboard Music Awards will broadcast on NBC with Kelly Clarkson as the host on Wednesday, October 14.