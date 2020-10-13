How do you stop a police standoff? Just tell the man who was hiding in his home you are trying to watch LeBron James and the Lakers.

The Chicago Sun-Times details how Donnell Gardner, an outreach worker for the Chicago CRED anti-violence program, stopped a standoff by pleading with a man to allow him to go home and watch the Lakers.

Gardner was on the scene and exchanged texts with the man who was in his home and after asking him to surrender and not making progress, he tried something different. “I’m trying to watch the Lakers game, come on out,” Gardner text.

What happened next? The man strolled out and concluded the seven-hour standoff.

For Gardner, it was a clutch move as LeBron James and Jimmy Butler engaged in one of the best NBA Finals Games you could ever see.

You can read the entire report here.