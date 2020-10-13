“Faneto” is one of the hardest singles in the last 10 years and an instant classic. Don’t debate me or the Los Angeles Lakers, who celebrated to it after winning The NBA Finals. Chief Keef, the single’s creator, saw their celebration and made sure to give a shoutout.

Lakers vibing to Faneto 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8uUsQKMNL9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 12, 2020

“Shout out King James & AD!” Chief Keef Sosa wrote. “Aye Butler I Love you 4Life shorty Squa squa #300”

Why does Jimmy Butler hold a place in Sosa’s heart? Likely because Jimmy Butler started his career grinding in Chicago during Chief Keef’s rise in Hip-Hop. Look at them both now. Stars.

Peep Keef’s shoutout below.