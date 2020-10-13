In a recent story released by TMZ, it is being reported that the LAPD has launched an investigation into allegations that Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young embezzled close to $400,000 out of Dr. Dre’s business accounts.

Larry Chatman, Dr. Dre’s business partner, accused Young of withdrawing $353K out of one business account and later another $30K without any authorization. The police report says Nicole embezzled $385,029.

Young’s lawyers claim that she has a right to the money being that her name is on the account and allege that it’s merely a part of a bigger smear campaign against Dre’s soon-to-be-former wife.

Nicole Young could face jail time if charged with the aforementioned crime.