Fabolous and Emily B Welcome Their First Baby Girl Together

Congratulations are in order for Fabolous and Emily B who welcomed the latest addition to their family.

The couple have three children together, but this is their first baby girl.

Emily shared the news on her Instagram story over the weekend with the caption, “10/10.”

Gossip of the City speculates that the fashion stylist had the baby earlier than the date on the alleged doctored hospital band because she was spotted at G-Herbo’s birthday celebration without a baby bump.

It’s not unusual for couples to keep baby news under wraps for the protection of their child.

Fabolous and Emily B have two sons, Jonas, 12, and Johan, 5, and Emily has a daughter, Taina Williams, who Fab loves as his own.

In July, there were rumors that the longtime couple split but the Brooklyn rapper squashed that saying “we’re working on our relationship.”