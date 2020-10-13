Darius McCrary has been known to link up with women who aren’t quite in line with his Family Matters character’s persona, but since McCrary’s interest in transgender model Sydney Starr has become public knowledge, the world may never look at Eddie Winslow the same again.

McCrary posted a video of Starr dancing to Lloyd’s “Bass Line”, captioning the post, “The #Undeniable@sidneystarrbad what’s understood don’t need to be explained xoxoxo …”

Starr’s “Thanks baby baby” response had some wondering if whether or not the two were dating.

The former child star later posted a shirtless pic, giving Sydney a chance to return the favor, commenting, “Sexy daddy goodnight xoxos.” McCrary they replied with a bunch of emojis, with the last being a heart eye emoji.