Mariah Carey once stepped into the Harlem world of Dipset set world with Jim Jones, Camron, and Juelz Santana. Jones a.k.a. Capo is one of the founding members of the legendary Harlem Group, The Diplomats. As Hip-Hop royalty, it is without a doubt that the group has made memories that last a lifetime. One of those memories happened to make a cameo in Mariah Carey’s new autobiography: The Meaning Of Mariah Carey.

Jim Jones took to Instagram to share his reflection on the story, where Dipset makes their cameo in Carey’s book. While parts of the page are not framed in the picture, you can see that Carey recalls hanging with Jones, Santana, and Cam all night. The outing also involved clubbing, cocktails, and the Moroccan room, where the legendary singer was inspired by the aesthetics. Along with Carey’s mention, the “We Fly High” rapper recalls time with Cam in Aspen as well. He also hints at a potential Diplomats movie. It is safe to say that when the announcement comes, it will be highly anticipated.

“When u get mentions in @mariahcarey new book wow @mr_camron we always talk bout them nights especially when we was stuck in aspen Christmas Eve and snuck in the airport to get home on time for Christmas

Young n havin fun #DIPSET wait till th movie.”

Advertisement