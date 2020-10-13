The countdown for the 2020 Presidential election has begun and a new report suggests that if Joe Biden is victorious, he would tap New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, for Attorney General.

Axios reports that Cuomo is being considered for the position. “Democrats are so convinced that Andrew Cuomo could be considered for Joe Biden’s attorney general that aides at the National Governors Association, which Cuomo chairs, are looking into contingencies for replacing him, two sources tell Axios,” the outlet tweeted.

Cuomo’s senior adviser Richard Azzopardi tells Axios he’s “100% he’s made zero outreach, has had zero conversations about this and has made his desire to stay in New York clear as day and be governor as long as people want him.”

The AG is in charge of handling the federal response to police brutality, social injustices, and systematic racism. Andrew Cuomo made a good impression with young minority New Yorkers with his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be pleasing to their ears if this report is factual.